GoVerden, an avocado supplier and maker of ready-made guacamole, has opened its new U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas.

"We are pleased to establish our new home base in Plano,” says Rick Joyal, vice president of North American sales, GoVerden. “North Texas offers excellent travel connectivity within the U.S. and to our key markets in Canada, Europe and Mexico. This new office will enable us to better serve our distributors, partners, retailers and suppliers, and to identify new opportunities to grow our brand.”

The new headquarters has allowed GoVerden to double the size of its staff. This expansion is a response to the company’s double-digit growth over the past three years and the increasing demand for its products.

"We have been adding more points of distribution across North America for our own branded guacamole and doubling our efforts to support growth in the Foodservice Channel," Joyal says. "The new headquarters is essential to continue this momentum and to reach more customers as we expand our product offerings."

GoVerden is owned by three of the largest avocado growers in Michoacán, Mexico, the avocado capital of the world. Although the company was founded in 2018, the family farming operations date back more than three decades, with a history of producing avocados for both the fresh and processed markets. Every GoVerden product starts with hand-scooped Hass avocados which results in a chunky yet creamy texture that is synonymous with homemade guacamole. All ready-made guacamole and fresh avocado products are preservative-free and made only with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.