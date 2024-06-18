The global fruit puree market is expected to reach $46.33 billion by 2034, according to a new study by Fact.MR.

The research firm projected the global fruit puree market would reach $24.11 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% over the next decade.

Fruit purees are increasingly used in various food processing sectors, including bakery products, beverages, smoothies, confectionery items, baby foods, dairy and frozen products, driving up demand.

The growth of the food and beverages industry, supported by favorable trade policies and a rising global population, has positioned fruit purees as a popular, healthier alternative to sweeteners and artificial ingredients in food processing. The increasing number of working-class parents is boosting the demand for processed baby food, making fruit purees a highly sought-after component in infant and toddler diets due to their significant nutritional value.

Consumers are primarily drawn to these products for their health benefits. Probiotic beverages infused with fruit purees are gaining popularity for their immune-boosting properties. Additionally, fruit purees are increasingly recognized as sugar alternatives worldwide.

In developed countries such as the United States and Germany, the preference for packaged juice as a daily breakfast item is significantly boosting demand for fruit purees across all age groups.

The rising consumption of canned and packaged foods, along with the extensive reach of retail networks, is expected to positively influence the market's growth by improving product availability and distribution.

The United States is a crucial market for fruit puree producers due to its extensive and varied consumer base, strong food and beverage sector and shifting consumer tastes. The diverse American population, which enjoys a wide range of cuisines and dietary trends, drives high demand for fruit purees across multiple applications such as beverages, desserts, snacks and baby foods.

Producers can capitalize on the American preference for convenient and nutritious food options by positioning fruit purees as essential ingredients. Additionally, the growing emphasis on natural and clean-label products aligns well with the inherent qualities of fruit purees, making them appealing to consumers focused on wellness and healthy eating habits.

In a broader view, the North American market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% through 2034. Meanwhile, East Asia is forecasted to account for 25.2% of the global market share by 2034.