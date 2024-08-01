Private equity investor DUBAG Group has acquired the liquid food filling business of Osgood Industries, LLC and Ampack GmbH from the Syntegon Group.

Osgood, based in Oldsmar, Fla., and Ampack, based in Koenigsbrunn, Germany, are technology providers for the filling of liquid and viscous food products into preformed cups and bottles. In the future, both companies will operate under the umbrella brand Ceratech Group to ensure continued close international cooperation.

The acquisition was made via the LEO III fund, which is exclusively advised and represented by DUBAG. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.

DUBAG specializes in company carve-outs with high potential for success. After a thorough review, DUBAG sees the new acquisition well positioned for the future.

“Osgood and Ampack have an excellent reputation in the food industry and are known for delivering high-quality and a broad machine portfolio,” says Michael Schumann, founder and CEO of DUBAG. “Both companies have technological expertise, many years of R&D experience and a global customer base – promising preconditions for successful economic growth in an attractive market environment.”

DUBAG sees the key to long-term growth in the technological expertise of its workforce and is therefore retaining the approximately 300 employees of Ampack and Osgood.

“We are not only fulfilling our responsibility towards our employees, but also enabling a smooth transition phase for our customers – as well as setting the course for successful collaboration in the future,” says Leon van de Wiel, former managing director and vice president, food liquid, Syntegon, and now chairman of Ampack and Osgood.