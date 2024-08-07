PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced the grand opening of a new warehouse and distribution center in Smyrna, Tenn.,—now the company's largest in the Southeast and second largest in the country.

Reinforcing the company's commitment to the Greater Nashville business community, PBNA tripled its local warehouse footprint with the relocation of its former downtown Nashville distribution warehouse facility to a nearly 400,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art location in Smyrna. The new Smyrna warehouse is equipped with modern amenities such as open office spaces, enhanced safety technology and a climate-controlled warehouse, allowing PBNA to elevate the employee and customer experience and drive continued growth across Middle Tennessee.

The new LEED Silver certified facility also features new sustainability improvements such as all-electric warehousing equipment as part of the company's pep+ ambition to drive positive action for people and the planet.

"We are thrilled to expand into Smyrna as our business continues to grow in the Greater Nashville region. With our rich history in the state of Tennessee, we're so proud to invest in this growing community and support its world-class hospitality scene, vibrant culture, and strong business footprint," says Heather Hoytink, president of PBNA South Division. "Today, we are celebrating our storied history in this great state and beginning our new chapter in Smyrna for many years to come."

The company says the expansion in Smyrna enables PBNA to meet customer demands more efficiently, positioning the company for continued success in the growing Greater Nashville area. The facility has the capacity to distribute 20 million cases of PepsiCo beverages annually, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, bubly, Gatorade, and Rockstar, serving 14 counties in the Nashville metropolitan area.