Rig-A-Lite has released two new LED area lights specialized for harsh environments such as those experienced in the food processing industry.

The Hazardous Food Processing Areas High-Bay (HFPA) and newly upgraded Food Processing High Bay (FPHB) lights feature a sleek debris-shedding profile with a drip edge, designed to be washed down for liquid runoff under any conditions. Both lights feature aluminum construction with silicone gaskets, with a finish approved by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF). Featuring a drop lens design available in clear or diffused glass, they also house field-replaceable LED circuit boards and drivers with quick disconnects and have been high-pressure hose tested to 1500 PSI.

Both lights have a brightness range of 13,662- 31,520 lumens.

The HFPA and FPHB have been designed for optimal performance, easier installation, reduced maintenance, increased safety and superior illumination. Individual components can be replaced as needed, which maximizes service life and lowers the overall cost of ownership.

Both lights hold the following certifications:

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 8750 Safety Standard for Light Emitting Diodes – These products meet established safety standards in the United States, and this criteria includes LED equipment operating in the visible light spectrum of 400-700 nanometers.

– These products meet established safety standards in the United States, and this criteria includes LED equipment operating in the visible light spectrum of 400-700 nanometers. cUL – These products have been tested and by the Canadian Standards Association to meet safety standards for electrical products in Canada.

– These products have been tested and by the Canadian Standards Association to meet safety standards for electrical products in Canada. NEMA 4X – The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) rated these products for outdoor use with electrical enclosures that are resistant to corrosion; protect against water ingress from rain, sleet and snow; protect against solid ingress from airborne dust, debris, fibers and dirt; and protect against damage from ice forming on the enclosure.

– The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) rated these products for outdoor use with electrical enclosures that are resistant to corrosion; protect against water ingress from rain, sleet and snow; protect against solid ingress from airborne dust, debris, fibers and dirt; and protect against damage from ice forming on the enclosure. IP66 – The Ingress Protection (IP) code indicates that these products protect against dust and water on two scales of one to six (as opposed to the number 66). The first six means a product is completely dust-tight, and the second six means a product can withstand high-pressure jets of water from any direction.

– The Ingress Protection (IP) code indicates that these products protect against dust and water on two scales of one to six (as opposed to the number 66). The first six means a product is completely dust-tight, and the second six means a product can withstand high-pressure jets of water from any direction. IP69K – This is the highest rating available on the IP scale, indicating that these products are dust-tight and protect against both high-pressure and high temperature jets of water. The “K” denotes specific protection from high-pressure steam, which is often required in the food processing industry for hygiene reasons.

– This is the highest rating available on the IP scale, indicating that these products are dust-tight and protect against both high-pressure and high temperature jets of water. The “K” denotes specific protection from high-pressure steam, which is often required in the food processing industry for hygiene reasons. NSF-Certified for Food Equipment – These products meet public health and safety standards set by the NSF to comply with US FDA Food Code requirements and will not leach harmful chemicals into food and are cleanable so as not to harbor bacteria.

In addition, the HFPA holds several certifications on its own:

UL 844 for Hazardous Locations – This product meets the North American standard for hazardous location lighting.

– This product meets the North American standard for hazardous location lighting. Class I, Division 2 – Under the National Electrical Code (NEC) under the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), this product is certified for use in areas where flammable gases and vapors may be present under abnormal conditions.

– Under the National Electrical Code (NEC) under the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), this product is certified for use in areas where flammable gases and vapors may be present under abnormal conditions. Class II, Division 2 – Under the NEC, this product is certified for use in areas where airborne combustible dust may be present under abnormal conditions.

– Under the NEC, this product is certified for use in areas where airborne combustible dust may be present under abnormal conditions. Class III – Under the NEC, this product is certified for use in areas where easily ignitable fibers are present under normal conditions.

The FPHB also holds the following certifications:

UL 1598 for Wet Locations – This product can be installed in locations subject to saturation with water or other liquids, and in unprotected locations exposed to weather.

– This product can be installed in locations subject to saturation with water or other liquids, and in unprotected locations exposed to weather. UL 924 for Emergency Lighting – This product automatically illuminates in cases of power failure or surge that disrupts AC power.

The two lights look identical, but the FPHB is for ordinary locations, while the HFPA is for hazardous locations. Ordinary locations are safe areas that require certification for risks associated with shock, fire and personal injury. Hazardous locations require certification based on risks associated with explosion and related protection methods.