Unifiller Systems, a Coperion Food Health and Nutrition company, announced the CMD Series Depositors, digitally controlled pneumatic depositors.

The CMD Series Depositors are dial-less depositors offering features such as pre-charge, splash reduction, deposit pressure and other “servo-like” features above and beyond a standard pneumatic depositor. The CMD Series depositors are precision controlled by the company's exclusive CMD+ program preloaded and provided on a tablet smart device with each CMD depositor. Compared to the standard depositors, the CMD Series can reportedly handle more complex applications such as ones that require smaller accurate deposits or more precise spray mode or splash control.

The CMD Series Depositors are built for ease of use and cleaning. No special training is required to operate the machines, and instructions are provided via video and manuals. The CMD series meet IP69 protocols, all electrical components are enclosed in a wash-down case that will withstand tough, industrial wash-down conditions.