Jarrett Foods, a leading custom poultry processing solutions provider, has named Chantel Carrillo as the new quality assurance manager.

With nearly two decades of experience in quality control within the food processing industry, Carrillo brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chantel Carrillo to the Jarrett Foods team," says Terry Willis, Jarrett Foods president. "Her extensive experience and expertise in quality control will be invaluable as we continue to provide our customers with the industry's highest quality custom poultry products."

Carrillo's background includes working with several large food processing companies, where she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to maintaining the highest quality and safety standards. Her dedication to excellence earned her certifications in Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HAACP) and Safe Quality Food (SQF).

As quality assurance manager, Carrillo will oversee and implement quality control measures throughout the poultry processing operation. Her primary focus will be ensuring that all products meet or exceed industry standards while adhering to strict regulatory guidelines.