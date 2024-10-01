With the holiday season fast approaching, meat processors are gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year. Thanksgiving is a crucial time for the industry, and the surge in demand places significant pressure on packaging operations.

Here are five strategies for meat processors to successfully scale up and meet holiday demand with efficient packaging solutions.





Automation for speed and consistency

The U.S. labor market is facing sky-high shortages, which in peak holiday seasons can bring businesses to their knees. High demand for products requires manpower to bear the load, but with 1.7 million Americans missing from the national workforce, businesses must find advanced solutions to cope with demand.

Automation provides a viable solution by increasing speed and consistency in operations. Labor-intensive tasks, potentially prone to human inconsistency and error, such as cutting, portioning and packaging can now be automated, allowing businesses to process meats in larger volumes without compromising on consistency.

In a competitive market where consumer costs are increasing with high inflation, consumers are quick to switch to another brand that offers consistency and greater value for money.

As consumer expectations for the fast delivery of fresh products increase, automated solutions help meat processors keep pace, driving operational efficiency while maintaining product integrity, which is key to meeting the demands of the Thanksgiving rush.





Matching meat film gauge to demand

To effectively manage the high demand during Thanksgiving, adjusting the film gauge for meat packaging is crucial for balancing product protection and costs. Heavy-duty films, like those in the 80-150 gauge range, offer tremendous strength and durability, making them suitable for transporting pallets of large meat loads. However, they are unnecessary for direct food packaging and come with higher costs.

During busy seasons, processors must balance material expenses with the risk of product loss. Choosing slightly higher gauges, such as a gauge between 32-70, offers the necessary protection for larger volumes without excessive cost. By selecting the appropriate gauge for the season, processors can reduce waste and maintain food safety. For lower-demand periods, switching to lighter films helps control costs without compromising product quality.

Modern meat processing equipment plays a crucial role by allowing processors to switch between film gauges easily. This flexibility ensures packaging strategies remain cost-effective and efficient during peak seasons, such as Thanksgiving, helping businesses manage the surge in orders while keeping operations smooth.





Meat packaging designed for online orders

Today, consumers can buy almost any meat product online, and with Thanksgiving approaching, many shoppers are pre-ordering their turkeys and other meats, selecting delivery slots that align with their holiday plans.

Winning business from time-strapped customers and handling the holiday demand spike requires optimizing online shopping channels for speed and ease. Meat packers and retailers must ensure their platforms are efficient and user-friendly to keep pace with the rush but to further meet customer demand and foster loyalty, packaging plays a crucial role.

Meat processors allow businesses to offer smaller, more flexible vacuum-sealed packaged products, not only ensuring freshness upon delivery but also catering to both large family gatherings and individuals dining alone.

These thoughtful conveniences, such as pre-packed holiday favorites, can drive repeat business by streamlining a diverse offering, providing options that are both practical and personalized. This allows businesses to capture a niche but important market during Thanksgiving and beyond.





Planning with sustainability in mind

Sustainable packaging is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, consumers and businesses alike. However, the need to ensure food health and safety remains paramount, meaning plastic alternatives must be rapidly approved for equivalent use, or a balance between sustainability and safety will need to be found.

One innovation is 100 percent recycled and or compostable packaging, with ambitious retailers such as Walmart and Aldi pursuing 100 percent recyclable packaging with vigor. But how will this affect meat processors?

A key concern is the higher cost of recycled and compostable materials, which may need to be passed on to consumers, potentially affecting brand loyalty. Another challenge, particularly with starch-based and compostable films, is the increased permeability, which could compromise the ability to keep food fresh and safe from contamination. While thicker films may improve protection, they come with higher costs and require more force for application.

Advanced meat processing equipment designed to handle sustainable and eco-friendly packaging alternatives will not only help businesses achieve their sustainability goals but also improve efficiency, reduce material waste, and maintain pace with heightened demand during busy holiday seasons like Thanksgiving. This combination of innovation and environmental responsibility allows processors to support increased production while minimizing the environmental impact and ensuring safe, fresh products reach consumers in time for peak periods.





Innovations in plastic film packaging

New packaging innovations such as post-consumer regrind (PCR) film offer a potential alternative to traditional plastics. Made from recycled plastic, PCR reduces reliance on virgin plastic, cutting down on waste and carbon emissions. However, in the food packaging sector, the use of PCR, especially for direct food contact, poses challenges. Mechanically recycled PCR can degrade in quality, making it less reliable for food safety.