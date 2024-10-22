Packaging can make or break an emerging brand. Poorly designed packaging can damage a brand by failing to protect product integrity and shelf life. A lack of functionality can discourage consumers from buying the product more than once.

Well-designed packaging can provide shelf impact to attract attention and set the product apart from its competition, enhance usability, prevent damage, maximize shelf life and offer sustainable attributes that meet today’s demands for products that generate less waste and consume fewer resources.





Shelf Impact and Functionality

Shelf impact makes the product stand out on the store shelf. This often depends on graphics, color, shape and size. Sometimes, it involves a tactile finish. To set a product apart from its competition, some emerging brands choose a format that’s not commonly seen in the category, e.g., a pouch package when competing products rely on rigid containers. Added functionality like easy-open/reclose features or innovative dispensing also can differentiate an emerging brand.





Product Integrity

One of the primary functions of packaging is to protect the product, prevent premature spoilage and maximize shelf life. This is accomplished by a structural design, which enables the product to withstand the handling it is likely to experience without any damage. To confirm the design will achieve this goal, it’s important to test the package to confirm it will withstand the forces it will experience. This is a service offered by parcel shippers like UPS and FedX and by independent testing labs, which are certified by the International Safe Transit Association, a formulator of test procedures and standards that are recognized worldwide.

It should be noted some products may require other testing. For example, oral prescription drugs, some over-the-counter drugs and cannabis-based products, pesticides, and some cosmetics and household chemicals are required to have child-resistant packaging that passes tests showing children cannot quickly gain access to a toxic amount of the product. Hazardous products are subject to regulations from various entities, including the U.S. Department of Transportation. A good overview of regulations pertaining to packaging can be found in "The Impact of Global and Local Standards on OEMs & Suppliers," published in April 2023 by PMMI Business Intelligence, a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

For perishable products, packaging must offer the barrier properties needed to ensure product safety, provide adequate shelf life and prevent premature staling or spoilage. For products like frozen foods or vaccines, the packaging also may need to maintain the contents within a certain temperature range for a specified time





Sustainable Attributes

Today’s consumers want sustainable packaging and look for designs that minimize or eliminate plastic, use recyclable materials, contain recycled content, are derived from renewable sources, can be reused or refilled, reduce carbon footprint, and/or are compostable. Whatever the choice, the packaging should provide clear instructions for disposal when the package is empty. Third-party certification of environmental claims also should be considered to reassure consumers and prevent accusations of greenwashing.





Packaging the Product

Packaging development begins with answers to basic questions: Who will buy the product? How and where will it be sold? What volume is needed now? A year from now? What certifications are needed? The sixth edition of "Fundamentals of Packaging Technology," published in 2022 by the Institute of Packaging Professionals, offers an overview of packaging materials and the package development process. Available in print and digital editions, it also offers information about brand identity strategy and design, closures, environmental issues, packaging law, and packaging machinery.

A good starting point in developing packaging for an emerging brand is to consider material options. To finalize the package design, it often is helpful to work with a packaging materials provider. Once the package structure and graphics have been chosen, the emerging brand must figure out how to produce it. This may involve a partnership with a co-manufacturer and/or co-packer or the design, installation, and startup of an in-house processing and packaging line.

If an emerging brand doesn’t have the knowledge or budget needed to safely and consistently produce the product in-house, it makes sense to hire a co-manufacturer and/or co-packer with the expertise and bandwidth to handle production and logistics. There are several advantages to the contract service provider model including minimizing capital investment and manpower needs for the emerging brand. According to the CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers, contract manufacturers/packagers can:

Accelerate product development – speed to market

Reduce costs to ship bulk and pack locally

Accommodate non-standard packaging

Simplify trials of new products/packaging formats

Streamline rework

Provide access to regional facilities for better national distribution1

When selecting a contract service provider, emerging brands should look for partners that can supply the expertise they lack in-house. This may include:

Design of custom logos and graphics

Product development

Production of desired packaging formats and sizes, potentially including an array of pouch styles with easy-open/reclose, venting and/or shelf-life-extending features, stick packs, bottles, cans, tubs, cups, cartons, tubes, blister packs, ampules, syringes, cartridges, sprayers, etc.

Design, production and shipping of point-of-purchase displays

Order fulfillment1

For a successful partnership, emerging brand owners and contract service providers should:

Determine the nature and scope of the project

Verify there’s a good fit between project needs and service provider experience

Ensure proposals contain well-defined Scope of Work, Services to be Provided, and Description of Fees/Fee Schedule sections

Be open to suggestions about time- or cost-saving process tweaks

Manage the project so each party has the authority, information, and resources to efficiently meet the terms of the agreement1

If a production line is being installed in-house, a vertical startup will help achieve sales, distribution, and profit goals more quickly, according to "Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations," another report from PMMI. A successful vertical startup depends on good leadership and management buy-in plus detailed planning and preparation. Transparency is essential. So, the brand should be prepared to clearly define the scope of the project, desired outcomes and roles; forge close relationships with equipment vendors, service providers, and contractors; and involve operators as early as possible during the design phase.

The brand also should name a project leader, vet potential suppliers for compatible expertise, allocate sufficient resources, establish realistic timelines, be prepared to overcome unexpected obstacles and delays, provide effective training, acquire spare parts, perform a factory acceptance test with actual product at the desired rate, and regularly review progress. Finally, don’t overlook risk assessment. AI, digitalization and tools like digital twins can help model how the line works, support risk assessments and ensure the line complies with ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 Safety Requirements for Packaging and Processing Machinery.

Brand owners will be able to find everything they need to launch their product and scale up production at PACK EXPO International (Nov. 3-6; McCormick Place, Chicago). Make sure to stop at Emerging Brands Central, an educational stage offering 30-minute presentations on product development, packaging innovations and scaling strategies. PACK EXPO International will feature 2,500 exhibitors offering solutions to many of today’s biggest manufacturing needs from an intersection of industries to 40-plus vertical markets. More than 45,000 attendees from consumer packaged goods and life sciences companies worldwide will converge, searching for innovation, connection and insight. For more information, visit packexpointernational.com.

1CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers. "Why Use a Contract Packager or Manufacturer, Why Use a Contract Packager or Manufacturer" | Contact Packaging Association, accessed April 9, 2023.