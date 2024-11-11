QualiTru Sampling Systems has launched the TruStream Drum Port, engineered for quick and safe sample extraction without exposing the product to airborne contaminants.

Replacing the standard NPS Bung Plug, this drum port is compatible with TruStream7 Septa. Key features of the TruStream Drum Port include:

The TruStream Drum Port meets Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food contact compliance standards and is both BPA and phthalate-free. Durability and Performance: Constructed from POM plastic, the TruStream Drum Port can withstand temperatures up to 190°F and pressures up to 30 psi, as well as vacuum pressures down to -2.5 psi.

“QualiTru Sampling Systems is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance the safety and quality of liquid sampling processes,” says Ian Davis, CEO of QualiTru Sampling Systems. “The TruStream Drum Port is a testament to our commitment to excellence, offering a reliable and efficient method for aseptic sampling. This groundbreaking product, developed by QualiTru Sampling Systems and tested in collaboration with the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, is designed to revolutionize the way liquid samples are extracted from barrels, drums and totes, ensuring maximum accuracy, employee safety and operation efficiency.”