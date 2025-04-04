Loma Systems Launches IQ4M Metal Detector in North America

Loma Systems has launched its latest innovation in North America: the IQ4M Metal Detector. This metal detection system is designed to address food safety challenges, provide contaminant detection and minimize false rejects.

North America is the first region to receive the IQ4M’s full details before its official debut at IFFA 2025. This decision reflects the importance of the North American market and the field trials currently being conducted by regional food manufacturers.

The IQ4M Metal Detector combines Loma’s patented variable frequency technology with multi-spectrum detection in an integration that delivers contaminant detection. This combination ensures performance across packaged meat and poultry, bakery, convenience food and metallized film products used in the snack and confectionery industries. Designed to enhance operational efficiency, it incorporates Dynamic Data Screen+ (DDS+) technology for improved signal analysis, while quick recovery technology reduces downtime by facilitating faster product switching and minimizing false rejects. To strengthen security and traceability, RFID security tags ensure controlled access and Industry 4.0-ready OPC-UA connectivity guarantees data exchange with other systems. The IQ4M’s heads are UL-certified for both the U.S. and Canada, and the system features an IP69 rating, rendering it washdown-resistant for food production environments.

“At Loma Systems, we pride ourselves in delivering innovative, customer-driven inspection solutions that meet the highest standards of food safety and operational efficiency,” says Louis Chatel, North America business unit manager for Loma. “The IQ4M represents years of rigorous R&D, technology refinement and customer collaboration to address two of the industry’s biggest challenges: false rejects and the ability to detect smaller metal contaminants. We’re excited to bring this breakthrough technology to the North American market first as we continue to support food manufacturers in achieving superior product quality.”

Loma has worked with food manufacturers to trial the IQ4M. These trials have shown results in minimizing contamination risks and enhancing line efficiency, reinforcing Loma’s position as the only company combining patented variable frequency with multi-spectrum metal detection technology.

The IQ4M Metal Detector is available immediately for North American food manufacturers. For more information, visit Loma’s website or contact (800) 872-5662.