Amcor announced the North American launch of its curbside-recyclable AmFiber Performance Paper packaging, part of the company's AmFiber portfolio. Prequalified by How2Recycle, performance paper reportedly meets the repulpability standards for curbside recycling, allowing brands to provide consumers with sustainable end-of-life outcomes for packaging.

"Brands now have more choices than ever when it comes to packaging their products in formats and materials that attract consumers and meet their sustainability goals, while still achieving the operational performance they require," says Amcor Flexibles North America vice president of research and development Brian Carvill. "Amcor Performance Paper, part of the AmFiber portfolio, along with our dedicated research and development team, can make the conversion from plastic to paper effortless and advantageous."

The company states that AmFiber Performance Paper is a high-barrier laminated paper that is recyclable in most paper recycling waste streams, earning the How2Recycle prequalification of "widely recyclable." It provides improved barrier and packer efficiency and is PVdC-free.

Amcor's product portfolio includes options for confectionery, bars, cookies, cereals, dry beverages and dry mixes. Format applications are designed for cold-seal flow wrap and three-side seal sachets. AmFiber Performance Paper runs on existing flexible packaging equipment, achieving machine speeds comparable to plastic-based packaging.

Amcor's broader AmFiber portfolio of paper-based packaging is available across a variety of additional markets, including dairy, produce, meat, poultry, seafood, ready meals, lawn and garden, and personal care.



