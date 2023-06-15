Amcor has announced the expansion of its AmFiber Performance Paper packaging range in Europe to include heat seal sachets for dry culinary and beverage applications, such as instant coffee, drink powders, spices, seasonings and dried soups.

AmFiber Performance Paper is a recyclable, high-barrier, paper-based packaging that was initially introduced in 2022 for snacks and confectionery. Appearing on store shelves today for snacks and confectionery brands, it offers high-barrier protection against oxygen and moisture, with performance on brand owners' packing machines.

In addition to expanding its application to new product categories, Amcor has invested in manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for this kind of paper packaging. The company has integrated a production line in its Amcor Flexibles Alzira plant in Spain, in support of Amcor's global businesses. The production line is equipped to provide cold- and heat-seal AmFiber packaging, delivering airtight seals for product protection through the supply chain and along the shelf life.

According to the president, global product management, AmFiber, "From a technical point of view, it delivers high barrier and excellent machinability. From an environmental point of view, it's PVDC-free, available in FSC-certified paper, and recyclable in most European countries. In fact, independent recycling tests conducted by organizations such as Aticelca and PTS, have demonstrated an impressive material recovery rate during the recycling process."

He adds, "This expansion into culinary and beverage packaging is another important milestone toward developing recyclable paper packaging for all the segments we serve."