Loma Systems has unveiled its latest addition to the X5 X-ray inspection series—the X5 SideShoot, designed and engineered specifically for the inspection of taller products.

X5 SideShoot complements the company's existing portfolio that can inspect applications from dairy and egg products, dried foods, cereals and grains to confectionery and snack foods or fruit, vegetables and nuts. By using dynamic detection, the X5 SideShoot carries out a series of product inspections looking for unwanted contaminants; it can even estimate fill level, check for missing content and determine whether a package is damaged, the company says.

The X5 SideShoot system can inspect product packaging up to 265mm in height, including plastic bottles, glass jars with metal lids, aluminum cans, plastic tubs and pots, tetra pack cartons, cardboard cans and tubes.

With a line speed of up to 50m/min the X5 SideShoot is designed to check product integrity for safety, quality and safeguards against a range of contaminants that include ferrous, non-ferrous and stainless steel (~1.5-2.0mm St/St) metal, provide reliable detection of glass, bone, ceramic/stone, dense plastics and product clumps.

For operators, the system aims to be easy to set up and use, with Loma Learn function ensuring the system can change dynamically as the customer switches products. It also comes complete with a 15-in. color touchscreen, multilevel password access storing data logged events for traceability, better digital detection to reduce electrical interference for image optimization and much more. Furthermore, being IP66-rated for low-pressure washdown, X5 SideShoot complies with international standards enabling retailers to meet the strictest codes of practice.

The X5 SideShoot also offers energy-saving capabilities utilizing a unique beam shutter design with automatic idle. This feature reduces the amount of energy used when no product is passing, delivering much-needed energy efficiencies, and extending the lifetime of components.



