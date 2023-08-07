Loma Systems announced that it will be demonstrating at PACK EXPO Las Vegas on September 11-13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company is exhibiting in booth #C-4222.

The Loma team states it is looking forward to engaging with customers and providing insights into its diverse range of metal detection, X-ray inspection and check-weighing solutions. Loma’s systems have been specifically designed to assist manufacturers in maintaining high production, ensuring compliance and enhancing quality control output.

Its booth will feature various Loma metal detectors tailed to differing applications. Among the showcased products will be the IQ4 Waferthin, IQ4 Pipeline, IQ4 Vertical Fall and IQ4 FLEX Conveyor. Loma’s IQ4 series features an array that optimizes uptime and productivity. Notably, the variable frequency technology enables detection levels across various product conditions. The reportedly, user-friendly, touch-screen interface with intuitive, icon-driven menus facilitates a swift set-up. Moreover, with ingress ratings of up to IP69K, these detectors are suitable for both high-care and low-care environments.

Also exhibiting will be Loma System’s X5 Series X-ray inspection solutions, including the X5 Space Saver and X5 Compact. These systems offer CCP protection while occupying the smallest possible footprint, with a line length of just 1,000 mm. The X5 Space Saver features the new Digital Detection system, producing images that are visibly clearer, with high definition, when examining the most complex products. The Digital Detection X-ray also shows strong results with softer contaminants such as glass, ceramics and rubber while delivering robust performance in detecting ferrous and non-ferrous metals and stainless steel. Equipped with a full-color touchscreen, multilevel password access, image optimization, AAT technology and more, the X5 Space Saver delivers outstanding performance.

Designed to cater for cost-effective, yet highly functional, X-ray inspection, the X5C Compact X-ray system meets the increasing demand from first-time users. It detects all metal types, glass, calcified bone, rubber and stone in different packaging, even for foil or metalized film products. Furthermore, the X5C ensures compliance with the latest codes of practice (FSMA, HACCP, BRCGS, SQF) and withstands rigorous wash-down sanitation procedures boasting a standard IP66 water ingress rating.

Additionally, Loma Systems will present the CW3 1500L Automatic Check-Weigher, known for its dynamic weighing accuracy, especially with flexible packaging. This light-weight check-weigher is reportedly ideal for products like blister packs, packaged goods and sachets weighing up to 1.5 kg. The complete system has specifications compliant with BRC, IFS, and retail standards, accredited OIML R51 and MID (EC TAC). It also features automatic mean weight correction to assist in meeting weight legislation. The CW3 will also be paired with the PA7100 print and apply labeling machine from Diagraph Marking and Coding, offering a solution that helps keep manufacturers compliant and their production lines running.

The company states that all Loma Systems machines have been developed to endure the most challenging production and cleaning environments. The IQ4 Metal Detectors, hold UL Certification for Safety, providing unbiased safety assurance for interested parties in the United States and Canada.