Linde will demonstrate its cryogenic freezing and chilling applications and displaying equipment systems at PACK EXPO, set for Nov. 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Visitors will experience the CRYOLINE CVT cryovantage tunnel to quickly freeze food products. Rapidly removing the heat from products helps to maintain the moisture level and preserve the quality of the food product during production.

Linde works with food processors to optimize their use of liquid nitrogen and/or liquid carbon dioxide in cryogenic freezing and chilling applications. The shared goal is to rapidly freeze or chill products to their desired target temperatures in a highly cost-effective and energy-efficient manner.

“Proper freezing and chilling techniques help ensure final product quality meets stringent standards and meets consumer taste preferences,” says Chris Johnson, Linde business development director. “Cryogenic freezing is an extremely efficient way to give food processors a significant point of difference for the frozen products they bring to market while maintaining manufacturing efficiencies.”