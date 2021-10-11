Linde announced the 2021 FPSA Process Expo will feature several working production lines simulations, including a bakery production line. Linde’s CRYOLINE CST cryosaver liquid nitrogen tunnel freezer will be featured in the freezing section of the line. Attendees will have the opportunity to see each step of the production process from beginning to end at this year’s event, taking place November 2-5 at the south hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

In addition to the production line demonstration, Linde’s company exhibit is in space 11023 and is one of over 500 exhibiting companies that will offer process equipment, machinery, and demonstrations serving all the food industry sectors, including: bakery, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, prepared foods, produce, confectionery, and pet foods.

"We are incredibly excited about being asked to again participate in the live production line on the exhibit floor for the attendees at Process Expo," commented Chris Johnson, Business Development Director. "The production line will have three demonstrations per day on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Attendees will get the chance not just to see how the baked and frozen breads are produced, but to also ask company experts about each step in the production line as it is happening."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing quality gases, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

About FPSA

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member’s success aiding in marketing products and services, overall improvement in key business practices, and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research of, and advocating for critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.