Linde has announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Praxair, Inc., will begin operating under the Linde name, effective September 1. Linde says the combined product and service portfolios will offer customers more options to improve operational efficiency and plan for future growth. The company says it remains committed to providing reliable, high-quality products and services that its U.S. customers have come to expect. Linde has 80,000 employees in more than 100 countries, and says they live their mission of “making our world more productive.”

The primary customer contact for products and services will remain the same. Beginning September 1, information on the U.S. business may be found at www.LindeUS.com. The customer call center will be available by phone at the new 844-44LINDE or the new e-mail address contactus@linde.com.