LOMA Systems has introduced the X5 Pack Curtainless X-ray System, specially designed to eliminate traditional X-ray curtains and address critical issues in the food inspection industry.

Engineered to be curtain-free, this solution allows inspection of lightweight, unsealed or dry unpackaged food products with zero curtain contact. Lightweight products will not jam or twist when inspected, reducing the risk of false rejects and delivering higher accuracy and efficiency in the inspection process. For unpackaged dry products, the benefit of curtain-free is to help stop cross-contamination as there are no curtains in contact with the food, making the system easier to clean.

Safety remains a top priority with the X5 Pack Curtainless, which features an incline/decline conveyor design, protective shields and safety features, helping limit X-ray emissions levels well below regulatory requirements. The system’s baffle plates remove the line of sight into the X-ray beam and restrict the aperture height to 85 mm, reducing emissions to less than 1 μSv/hr without the need for aluminum filtering.

With its setup wizard, the X5 Pack Curtainless can learn and switch products within minutes. The latest digital technology from Loma improves image quality, allowing for much better detection of a range of contaminants, including all metal, bone, glass, dense plastics, foil trays and metalized film. The heavy-duty conveyor components, built for 24/7 operation, include a pass-key protective setup, an integrated PC with Ethernet connectivity and a front-access USB port.

To ensure high throughput, the system efficiently handles multi-lane or bulk-flowing food products.

“The X5 Pack Curtainless showcases our commitment to innovation and addressing our customers' real-world needs,” says Samantha Neves, LOMA’s marketing director. “This design represents a significant step forward in providing versatile and effective inspection solutions, as certain products require a curtainless system, so even the lightest of products can be X-rayed with no jamming or issues with product presentation."