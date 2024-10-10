Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection has released the X52 Dual Energy x-ray inspection system to complete its X2 Series.

Designed to meet the demands of challenging applications in packaged products, the X52’s proprietary software seamlessly transitions between single energy, dual energy or both modes, optimizing the performance of the system depending on the application.

The X52 system will be demonstrated at PACK EXPO in Chicago from Nov. 3-6.

In single energy mode, the X52 identifies a range of contaminants including glass, metal, mineral stone, calcified bone, dense plastic and rubber compounds based on their material composition. Dual energy mode further enhances accuracy by analyzing materials' densities, providing an advanced level of detection.

The system detects foreign body contaminants while simultaneously completing a range of quality assurance checks. The X52 significantly reduces false rejects, distinguishing between genuine contaminants and product variations. This precision minimizes unnecessary production halts and disruptions, allowing manufacturers to maintain operations and reduce unnecessary downtime. By maximizing uptime and minimizing waste, the X52 boosts productivity and reduces overall costs.

The X52 offers increased sensitivity, thanks to its use of proprietary Advanced Material Discrimination (AMD) and ContamPlus software. The AMD dual energy software enhances the system's ability to differentiate between materials, offering precise contaminant detection even in challenging scenarios such as products that are overlapping or vary in thickness.

“The X52 x-ray inspection system marks a pivotal leap forward in product inspection technology," says Mike Pipe, head of global sales and product management at METTLER TOLEDO Safeline X-ray. "With its forward-thinking design, the X52 future-proofs manufacturers by detecting unwanted contaminants in even the most challenging packages. Its unmatched performance, innovative features and comprehensive support set a new standard for product integrity and reliability. We are thrilled to provide manufacturers with the tools they need for enhanced product safety, quality and compliance now and in the future."