METTLER TOLEDO Launches X3 Series for Bulk Flow X-Ray Inspection

METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group introduces the X3 Series of bulk flow x-ray inspection systems, designed to deliver physical contamination detection, precision waste reduction and simplified operation.

Consisting of the X13 and X53 models, the design of the X3 Series for bulk inspection is developed with common parts of the X2 family. It offers hygienic design, streamlined usability and the performance required by agriculture, confectionery and dried food producers worldwide.

The X3 Series has been developed for unpackaged, loose-flow bulk products on conveyors. Both systems in the series can detect contaminants as small as 0.3 - 0.4 mm, depending on application and contaminant material. Typical applications include dried, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, nuts, pulses, root vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, confectionery and cereals.

Reject options include a 30-nozzle air blast for pinpoint removal of contaminants in smaller products, or a 6-flap pusher reject for the removal of contamination in larger produce. With reject devices positioned above the product, they are less likely to become blocked or clogged with product debris, thereby maintaining performance and supporting hygienic handling. These targeted reject systems allow manufacturers to minimize product waste and protect profitability.

With throughput rates of up to 5,000 kg/hour, the X3 Series maximizes efficiency while giving manufacturers confidence in product quality and compliance.

The X13 combines detection with an affordable price point to provide a cost-effective gateway to advanced bulk inspection. Equipped with HiGain+ detector technology and ContamPlus software, it delivers sharp imaging and reliable detection of physical contaminants such as metal, glass, calcified bone and stone in a large variety of bulk flow applications, regardless of consistency or format.

The X53 is engineered for manufacturers who handle the most complex bulk products and require exceptional accuracy. Building on the performance of the X13, the X53 integrates HiGain+ DE (Dual Energy) detector technology and AMD (Advanced Material Discrimination) Pro software to deliver an additional layer of analytical intelligence. By processing two energy spectrums simultaneously, the X53 can differentiate between materials with similar densities such as bone and product, allowing it to detect challenging low-density contaminants that single-energy systems may miss.

The X53 also introduces enhanced traceability and automation features, including product validation routines, self-checking performance verification and a fully lockable inspection tunnel for secure operation.

Both X3 models feature front open conveyor access and tool-free removal of key components. Options such as belt scrapers, water-cleaning systems and removable guide rails make sanitation faster and more effective, while integrated cable management reduces clutter. Each system is available with a choice of ingress protection ratings up to IP69, providing flexibility to suit different hygiene standards and cleaning regimes.