Carrier Commercial Refrigeration is expanding its environmentally sustainable, carbon dioxide (CO2) mechanical systems into North America.

With customers in more than 35 countries across the EMEA and APAC regions and a track record of delivering more than 20,000 refrigeration systems in Europe, the business is leveraging its industry experience to support customers across the new geography.

“Since 2004, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration has been a segment leader in using CO2 natural refrigerant in mechanical refrigeration systems to drive down energy usage and costs for our customers, while also yielding attractive sustainability benefits,” says Jimmy Washington, managing director, North America, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. “We’re energized and eager to bring this innovative technology to North America to help create a more sustainable future for people and our planet.”

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration is offering its technology to a range of verticals in North America, with a strong focus on industrial applications, food and grocery retail, and convenience stores. The current available product range includes CO2 compressor racks and heat pumps for mechanical refrigeration systems with plans to offer condensing units in the coming months. The company’s custom solutions are also backed by ongoing support to ensure the systems operate at peak performance throughout their lifespan.