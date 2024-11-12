PFI now offers stainless steel hydraulic cylinders built specifically for sanitary food processing environments. The cylinders are a direct drop-in replacement for both PFI equipment and that from other OEMs. They drop directly into dumpers, augers and other machines in food production facilities.

PFI’s 4-in. bore double-acting stainless steel hydraulic cylinders feature threads inside and a smooth sandblasted finish to reduce sanitation time and risk of contamination.

The cylinders feature:

304 stainless steel

Double acting

4” bore

1.75” or 2” chrome plated rods

AE-8 O-ring ports

Multiple port location options

Polyurethane seals for petroleum-based fluids

Nitrile piston seals with Teflon backup

Rebuilding Existing Cylinders

PFI also offers a service to rebuild a food processor’s existing cylinders. Cylinders can be rebuilt up to three times before replacement is needed.

PFI will disassemble the cylinders, repair any wear and tear, reassemble and then test them to ensure they’re back to specification.