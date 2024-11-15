Weidmuller USA, a provider of smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions, has launched its Custom PLC Interface Module program to improve device and field connectivity in a wide variety of Industry 4.0 applications.

Designed to meet the specific application needs of a business, these new interface modules can be installed in control cabinets serving all industry sectors. In addition, Weidmuller offers complete engineering, prototype and production services for fully customized PLC modules.

Primary benefits of the Custom PLC Interface Modules include: