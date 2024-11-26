Burcon NutraScience Corporation is partnering with Puratos to discover how Burcon’s Puratein canola protein can serve as an egg replacer in bakery and patisserie applications.

Burcon says canola protein is a promising alternative to egg protein due to its neutral flavor, functional versatility and high nutritional value.

“We are thrilled to partner with Puratos for our best-in-class canola protein,” says Burcon CEO Kip Underwood. “Their deep understanding of the bakery and patisserie industries complements our go-to-market strategy. Burcon’s canola protein offers exceptional functionalities and can deliver significant cost-in-use savings when replacing eggs in formulations. Together, we’re aiming to redefine what’s possible with canola protein.”

This collaboration combines Burcon’s plant protein expertise with Puratos’s knowledge of food ingredients and a global network of R&D facilities to unlock the potential of canola protein. Together with Burcon, Puratos will develop canola protein solutions tailored to the needs of their bakery, patisserie and chocolate customers worldwide.

“At Puratos, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and health and well-being,” says Bram Pareyt, Puratos’s R&D Director GRS Lab. “We believe in the power of collaboration with visionary companies like Burcon to amplify our impact. Their Puratein is one of the best plant-based proteins we’ve worked with, and we are excited to explore its unique properties further to bring superior solutions to our customers.”