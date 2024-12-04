Hapman announced the launch of its CablePro Tubular Drag Conveyor. This new conveyor is designed to combine gentle handling, efficiency and compliance with the most demanding food industry standards.

The CablePro Tubular Drag Conveyor is designed specifically for gentle, clean and efficient transport of products, such as cereals, grains, nuts, frozen foods, pet food, and other delicate items.

The CablePro system features FDA-approved components, including food-grade coatings and polished stainless-steel tubing. It is equipped with self-lubricating UHMW disks, which are injection-molded directly onto a pre-stretched, food-grade oil-lubricated stainless-steel braided cable with a nylon coating. This unique construction helps maintain product integrity and meets the stringent sanitation standards required by the food and beverage industry, the company says

CablePro incorporates an auto-tensioner to maintain the optimal cable tension, extending the cable and disc life while reducing maintenance. Its sealed design with integral drains also supports clean-in-place (CIP) protocols, allowing for easier and faster cleaning through various cleaning options, such as mechanical scrapers, fluid rinse and foam cleaners.