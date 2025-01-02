Midas Foods International has acquired J.M. Exotic Foods, a leader in spices, seasonings and specialty food products.

This partnership combines over 70 years of culinary expertise, expanding both companies’ capabilities in production, product development and customer service.

The acquisition aligns with Midas Foods’ strategy to establish a national manufacturing footprint and broaden its offerings to include retail packaging, shaker bottles and more. J.M. Exotic Foods brings expertise in food service and retail spice packaging, complementing Midas Foods’ focus on innovation in dry-blend sauces, gravies, glazes and desserts.

“This acquisition not only enhances our packaging processing capabilities but also adds significant value to our customers,” says Richard Elias, president of Midas Foods International. “We’re excited to invest in JM Exotic Foods with a strong capital program to expand high-speed processing for both foodservice and retail markets. Together, we’ll deliver a comprehensive range of innovative solutions that set new standards for quality and efficiency.”

JM Exotic Foods’ management team will remain in place, ensuring continuity for its customers while benefiting from Midas Foods’ resources.

“Midas Foods stood out as the perfect partner, sharing our hands-on management approach and strong service culture,” says Jeff Johnston, former president of J.M. Exotic Foods. “For years, we’ve excelled in processing spices and seasonings, but lacked the in-house culinary R&D and extensive capabilities Midas provides. Now, with their team of expert chefs and food technologists, we can offer an unparalleled growth engine for our customers. Even before the transaction closed, we were seeing new opportunities and exciting project developments.”