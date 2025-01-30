Melt&Marble has launched a strategic partnership with Valio, a food and dairy company in Finland.

This collaboration aims to harness Melt&Marble’s precision fermentation technology, resulting tailor-made fat solutions for a variety of applications.

With Melt&Marble contributing its proprietary fats, and Valio bringing its knowledge of formulation and food application, the companies will work on developing products that meet industry demand for functionality and taste. Melt&Marble’s fats will be studied in Valio’s food products, including plant-based products.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with an established and forward-thinking company like Valio,” says Anastasia Krivoruchko, CEO of Melt&Marble. “This collaboration is a key step forward in our mission to revolutionize the food system by providing high-quality, sustainable fats that offer the same taste and functionality consumers expect from traditional animal fats. By producing fats locally, we’re also adding the benefit of increased food security and self sufficiency.”

“We are thrilled to work with Melt&Marble to bring their cutting-edge technology to our food products,” adds Saara Pöyri VP, R&D food product development & technology. “Melt&Marble's proprietary technology allows for the production of fats that closely mimic the properties of animal fats, for example, the melting and juiciness. This collaboration is expected to set a new standard in the plant-based food industry, offering consumers high-quality options. Our initial testing with Melt&Marble fats has yielded promising results, showcasing improvements in flavor and juiciness, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

With the joint development efforts already underway, prototype products are expected in the near term. As the partnership progresses, both companies will continue to scale up their efforts to bring food innovations to consumers.