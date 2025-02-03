Wintriss Controls Group has introduced a “Tracker” hardware solution for its ShopFloorConnect OEE and Production Tracking Software.

The device is designed to maximize data collection, while minimizing operator involvement. For capturing and tracking process parameters, customers can choose from several pre-programmed digital inputs such as run/ idle and counting and analog inputs including temperature, pressure, voltage and electrical current. Run/ idle or count data is helpful for packaging operations. Inputs are viewable in different formats, depending on operator preference.

“We are excited to introduce the Tracker,” says Keith Magnant, general manager, Wintriss Controls Group. “Based on customer feedback seeking a reimagined, easy-to-use hardware solution for tracking a range of inputs, we developed the new device to enable unique machine data to be automatically sent to ShopFloorConnect software.”

The Tracker is WiFi-enabled and pre-programmed to be integrated into existing and new ShopFloorConnect installations on virtually any type of machine.

The Tracker device automatically collects data without requiring job information or a downtime reason to be manually entered by the operator. For example, a manufacturer installed Trackers on four air compressors using the run/idle digital inputs to get a signal when each compressor is running, and an analog input connected to a pressure transducer to measure air pressure. The duty cycle and pressure information provided by the Trackers through ShopFloorConnect supply the user with the data needed for modifying air usage to balance the load on the four compressors.