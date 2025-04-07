Finish Thompson Inc. Highlights AP Series Stainless Steel Centrifugal Pumps

Finish Thompson Inc. highlights its AP Series of sealed pumps, which are engineered for reliability and versatility in a range of food and beverage applications, including beer transfer and clean-in-place solutions. The AP Series pumps handle high pipe and hose loads, which are common in food and beverage processing facilities.

The AP Series pumps are available in both close-coupled and pedestal-mounted configurations. The close-coupled design offers a compact footprint, while the pedestal-mounted version enhances motor reliability, particularly in the event of a seal failure. To meet specific performance requirements, the pumps are available with standard, recessed or high-head impeller options. Maintenance is simplified with the back pullout design, which facilitates easy access for repairs, reducing downtime. A V-clamp housing connection (except for AC8 models, which feature a bolted housing) ensures leak-free operation and simplifies disassembly for maintenance.

The pumps provide multiple seal offerings to accommodate diverse chemical compatibility needs in food processing. This allows application flexibility to handle an array of products, from clean fluids to those with particulate matter, as well as high suction pressures and thermal cycling conditions, which are common in food production. A variety of connection options is available, including NPT, BSP, flanged and tri-clamp connections, to suit various piping systems. Ensuring compatibility worldwide, the AP Series pumps feature adapters that connect to either NEMA or IEC motor frames, simplifying installation. Furthermore, the series can be configured with FKM, EPDM, PTFE or FDA-compliant Buna O-rings.

For applications in sensitive industries, the AP Series pumps are available with FDA-compliant materials, making them suitable for food processing while meeting stringent regulatory standards. Constructed from rugged, corrosion-resistant 316 stainless steel, the pumps are built to withstand harsh chemical environments, ensuring a longer service life. The heavy-gauge construction provides chemical resistance while supporting high pipe loads. The pumps are also capable of operating at temperatures up to 200°F (93°C), which is suitable for various food-processing needs.

The AP Series pumps offer flexibility in installation, with both horizontal and vertical configurations available to suit various application requirements. For hazardous environments, ATEX options are available on AC horizontal versions, allowing for safe operation in potentially explosive atmospheres and expanding usability in hazardous environments. Additionally, CE certification ensures that the AP Series pumps meet European safety and quality standards, enabling its use in European Union markets.

To learn more about the AP Series pumps, visit www.finishthompson.com/product-series/ac-series-pumps/.