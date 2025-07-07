Munson Machinery Releases Rotary Continuous Bulk Solids Mixer

Munson Machinery’s new rotary continuous mixer, model RCM-16X4-SS, provides high-volume mixing of bulk solid materials with or without liquid additions at low cost per unit of output.

Unlike mixers that force agitators through stationary material, the rotary continuous design features a 16-in. (41-cm) diameter by 48-in.-long (122-cm) cylindrical drum with mixing flights that fold, tumble, cut and turn the material with little or no abrasive wear or product degradation.

An optional internal stainless steel spray line distributes liquids onto a bed of cascading material for coating, de-dusting, perfuming, agglomerating and conditioning of materials, with no overspray onto drum surfaces.

Constructed of stainless steel that is finished to sanitary or industrial standards, the unit features a stationary inlet and outlet that can be hard piped to upstream and downstream equipment. Dust-tight seals preclude contamination of the product and plant environment, and they are mounted externally, allowing replacement.

The half-horsepower (.37 kW) electric motor rotates the drum from 8 to 10 RPM, producing homogeneous blends at rates of 85 ft3/h (2.4 m3/h) at a one-minute residence time and 42 ft3/h (1.2 m3/h) at a two-minute residence time.

The drum angle can be inclined from 0° to 2° to vary product residence time and throughput rate. A weir (dam) allows materials to build a “residence volume” of blends that overflow into a discharge chute. An optional reversing weir evacuates material at the conclusion of production runs, allowing clean-out and product changeover.

The mixing drum rides on either external Nylon or alloy steel “trunnion rollers,” eliminating the need for internal shafts and seals that would require cleaning and maintenance.

Typical applications include cereals, powdered drink mixes, snack foods, pet foods, seasonings and nutraceuticals, as well as detergents, catalysts, pesticides, fertilizers and other bulk chemicals.

Munson manufactures the rotary continuous mixer in nine sizes, from 16 in. (40.6 cm) in diameter and 4 ft. (121.9 cm) long to 72 in. (182.9 cm) in diameter and 24 ft. (731.5 cm) long.

Munson’s other mixing and blending equipment includes rotary batch mixers, ribbon/paddle/plow blenders, vee-cone blenders, fluidized bed mixers and variable-intensity blenders. The company’s size reduction equipment includes pin mills, lump breakers, screen-classifying cutters, rotary knife cutters, hammer mills and shredders.