Rotary continuous mixer from Munson Machinery
Munson Machinery - www.munsonmachinery.com
Sanitary Model RCM36X9SS rotary continuous mixer blends dry bulk solids with or without liquid additions, in-line over long production runs. Intended for dust-free mixing of bulk materials in large volumes, it blends primary bulk ingredients, minor ingredients, and/or liquid additions and coatings uniformly with little or no degradation. Features include a stationary inlet and outlet, a rotating drum with smooth interior surfaces, and proprietary mixing flights that impart a gentle tumbling action, distributing particles with each degree of drum rotation, imparting no shear or energy into the material.
