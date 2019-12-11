Recalled El Monterey breakfast burritos might contain plastic pieces

Ruiz Food Products Inc. recalled about 55,000 pounds of frozen El Monterey egg, sausage and cheese burritos that may contain pieces of white plastic, the USDA announced.

This summer, a larger amount of El Monterey breakfast wraps were recalled because of small rocks.

The Florence, S.C., business made the burritos Oct. 15. and shipped them to stores nationwide. The recalled products are 3.38-lb. value packs of 12 individually wrapped burritos with a best by date of 01/15/2021 and lot code 19288.

The packages have establishment number 45694 printed on the outer bag and on the individual wrappings, next to the lot code.

The company notified the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service of three consumer complaints about pieces of semi-rigid plastic.

There were no confirmed reports of injuries at the time of the recall announcement.

People with the burritos in their freezers should throw them away or return them to the store.

If you have recall questions, call the Ruiz Food Products consumer line at 800-772-6474.