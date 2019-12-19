New Plant Products
Intelligent pasteurizer, filler
December 19, 2019
No Comments
TOP-BV - www.top-bv.com
The ElkeMelk process line, which was developed to process milk separately from each cow, consists of a pasteurizer in combination with an in-line filler and an intelligent software system. It’s designed as a standalone unit and is suitable for small food producers that are looking for a professional industrial machine for the pasteurization of various liquid foods, such as fruit juices, smoothies, etc. Because bottles are automatically imported and exported, only one person is needed to operate the complete processing line.