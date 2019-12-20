Dry Processing Technology
Fill pass diverter
December 20, 2019
Vortex - www.vortexglobal.com
The Vortex fill pass diverter is made to handle dry bulk solids in vacuum or dilute phase pneumatic conveying systems with pressures up to 15 psig (1 barg), depending on size. It is designed to provide a solution for filling one or more inline weigh hoppers when material is conveyed pneumatically through a closed-loop system. The diverter uses spread hopper inlet/outlet stacks for improved air and material separation, reducing fill time and downline material carryover.