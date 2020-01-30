Obituary: Spraying Systems Co.'s Tim Oberg

Tim Oberg, director of the food and pharmaceutical team at Spraying Systems Co., passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, after battling cancer.

Oberg was born on Nov. 24, 1965 in Chicago. He graduated from Glenbard South High School in 1983 and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in General Engineering. He began his career with Spraying Systems Co. after graduating college.

Oberg is survived by his wife Lori; his children Grace, Joshua and Aaron; his mother Patricia and his three siblings.