Dry Processing Technology
Pulse valve for dust collector systems
February 18, 2020
Emerson - www.emerson.com
ASCO Series 353 valve is designed to improve cleaning while cutting compressed air use and installation time. With a higher peak pressure, wider temperature range, quick mount clamp connection and overall part simplification, the new series can be used in a range of applications, including grain, agriculture and feed, food processing and more.
