Pulse valve for dust collector systems

February 18, 2020
KEYWORDS Dust collection / valves
Emerson - www.emerson.com

ASCO Series 353 valve is designed to improve cleaning while cutting compressed air use and installation time. With a higher peak pressure, wider temperature range, quick mount clamp connection and overall part simplification, the new series can be used in a range of applications, including grain, agriculture and feed, food processing and more.

