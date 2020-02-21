New Products
New Plant Products

XW Series wireless sensor/transmitter

New Plant Products
February 21, 2020
KEYWORDS sensors / transmitter
Reprints
No Comments

Omega Engineering - www.omega.com

The XW Series wireless sensor/transmitter system provides connectivity across a company’s sensors. Electronics are protected in a weatherproof NEMA 4 (IP65) rated housing and set up using a standard USB cable in conjunction with free SYNC configuration software. A wide range of compatible probes and sensors mate quickly and easily with robust M12 connectors. The series has options for compatibility with digital and analog sensor types.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.