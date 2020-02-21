New Plant Products
XW Series wireless sensor/transmitter
February 21, 2020
Omega Engineering - www.omega.com
The XW Series wireless sensor/transmitter system provides connectivity across a company’s sensors. Electronics are protected in a weatherproof NEMA 4 (IP65) rated housing and set up using a standard USB cable in conjunction with free SYNC configuration software. A wide range of compatible probes and sensors mate quickly and easily with robust M12 connectors. The series has options for compatibility with digital and analog sensor types.
