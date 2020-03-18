New Products
Volumetric fillers, distribution systems

volumetric fillers, distribution systems
Multi-Fill - www.multi-fill.com

The company makes volumetric fillers and has expanded into new markets, such as meat depositing, ready-meal components, salads, rice and pasta. It also designs and builds distribution systems for already measured and ready-to-deposit product (e.g., into a dual-lane tray line or into pouches of a thermoformer) by simply using a single filler. Processors can adopt the custom-built system for existing fillers and/or production lines.

