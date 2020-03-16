Food Automation & Manufacturing Conference and Expo postponed to September

We have been monitoring the evolving situation around COVID-19/Coronavirus, which, as you know, is changing rapidly. The health and safety of everyone at the Food Automation & Manufacturing Conference and Expo is important to us, and we have decided that this event will be postponed and take place September 13-16, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Our top priority is the health and safety of all participants at these events including attendees, sponsors, vendors and staff. Due to the magnitude of the unanticipated public health and safety issues, in addition to increased travel restrictions, we have determined that postponement at this time is the best, most productive approach for all.

We will continue to work very closely with the city of Miami, the Doral resort and local, state and federal public health authorities to maintain constant communication on this front.

For more information, please visit the Food Automation & Manufacturing Conference and Expo website at https://www.foodengineeringmag.com/food-automation-conference.