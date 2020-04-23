Heated storage vessel

Charles Ross & Son Co. - www.mixers.com

A custom-built vessel has a full holding capacity of 20,000 gallons and measures 10'6" OD x 30' long. The horizontal vessel is designed for product storage under atmospheric pressure at 200°F and is UL-142 rated. A 32" manway with davit allows easy access for an internally supported insertion heater. The vessel includes various nozzles, saddles and lugs as specified by the end user. It’s constructed of stainless steel 304L, blasted and painted with black primer for outdoor exposure.