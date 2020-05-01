Packaging
Sun-Maid targets millennials with package refresh

updated Sun-Maid packaging

Sun-Maid kept its icon for nostalgia and added modern graphics and clean label messages to attract millennials.

Photo courtesy of Sun-Maid Growers of California

May 1, 2020
Rose Shilling
Sun-Maid modernized its logo and packaging graphics for raisins and other fruit snacks to appeal to millennials and highlight key clean label benefits.

Packages note “0g of added sugar” and “made with whole fruit,” along with displaying Non-GMO Project verification on the front. 

“Sun-Maid’s iconography has been one of the most recognizable brand visuals for the last 100+ years. But today’s consumer has changed, and now Sun-Maid is meeting evolved expectations through an updated logo and refreshed design across all products,” the announcement says.

Consumer feedback led the company to keep the nostalgia of the package’s classic look, with only minor modifications to the image of the Sun-Maid girl. 

“The redesign was a delicate balance between updating a package that hadn’t been touched since the 1970s, and not disrupting the recognition and awareness we have with this loved brand,” President and CEO Harry Overly says. “The reintroduction maintains our icon and adds fresh aesthetics and important information about our better-for-you snacks to our package, which today’s shopper demands.” 

