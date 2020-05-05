New Plant Products
CIP conveyor option
May 5, 2020
No Comments
Dynamic Conveyor Corp. - www.dynamicconveyor.com
Clean-in-place option for sanitary conveyors assists cleaning of processing lines that convey high-risk food safety products, such as dairy, eggs, meat, poultry, fish and seafood. The CIP manifold and nozzles are made from stainless steel and allow high-pressure water to be introduced to the internal components of the conveyor without removing the conveyor belt.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.