New Products
New Plant Products

CIP conveyor option

clean-in-place conveyor option
May 5, 2020
KEYWORDS CIP/COP / cleaning and sanitation / quality control
Reprints
No Comments

Dynamic Conveyor Corp. - www.dynamicconveyor.com

Clean-in-place option for sanitary conveyors assists cleaning of processing lines that convey high-risk food safety products, such as dairy, eggs, meat, poultry, fish and seafood. The CIP manifold and nozzles are made from stainless steel and allow high-pressure water to be introduced to the internal components of the conveyor without removing the conveyor belt.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.