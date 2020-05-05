New Products
Dry sanitation for footwear

May 5, 2020
Clean Beam - www.clean-beam.com

DryZap! scans pulsed UV light across the bottom of footwear through quartz glass to kill pathogens. Approved by FDA for application directly to food, the pulsing light offers intensity without changing the ambient temperature. A static prebrush system is available to remove dirt and gunk from the treads of footwear prior to scanning. Unit is equipped with an RFID card reader, which allows for monitoring traffic into food processing areas.

