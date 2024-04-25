Meritech is highlighting its Sole Clean Low-Moisture Automated Footwear Sanitizing Pan for footwear hygiene in dry manufacturing environments. This solution attaches to the CleanTech EVO Automated Handwashing Stations and is designed to sanitize any style of footwear in just 12 seconds, with a fast-drying footwear sanitizer specifically catering to dry or semi-dry production facilities.

The Sole Clean Low-Moisture Automated Footwear Sanitizing Pan offers customizable auto-start functionality, allowing users to adjust the start time and frequency of sanitizer dispensing throughout the day. This ensures that all employees receive optimal footwear hygiene from the first employee at the start of the shift to the end of the day. By combining hand and footwear hygiene into a single step, it saves valuable space and time in busy production environments.

Additionally, the system guarantees that footwear receives 12 seconds of contact time with the sanitizing chemical in the footwear pan, a feature unmatched by most other methods of footwear hygiene.

Additional highlights of the Sole Clean Low-Moisture Automated Footwear Sanitizing Pan include quick disconnects for easy cleaning, highly visible caution markings for safety, an easy reprime button to refill the pan after cleaning or at startup, and a solutions empty indicator light.