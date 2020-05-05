New Products
Surface screening test

May 5, 2020
KEYWORDS pathogens / quality control / testing
Hygiena - www.hygiena.com

InSite L. mono Glo is a self-contained, environmental sampling and screening test for listeria species and Listeria monocytogenes for environmental monitoring in food processing facilities after cleaning. Each device contains liquid media with antibiotics, growth enhancers and color-changing compounds specific to listeria, plus fluorescent compounds specific to Listeria monocytogenes. Within 48 hours, the two-step test changes color in the presence of listeria species, while illumination with UV light reveals L. mono if present.

