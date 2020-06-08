KROHNE Inc. - https://krohne.com

OPTISONIC 6300 V2 ultrasonic flowmeter allows users to measure flow anywhere necessary, all while processes continue. With a viscosity range of up to 200 cSt, there is no need for re-greasing due to solid coupling material. Unit has a signal converter for enhanced application range, Namur NE107 diagnostics and integrated thermal energy calculation. Process temperature range is -40 to 392°F (-40 to 200°C). Unit is designed to deliver accurate sensor alignment using rail mounted transducers, and minimized uncertainty through installation wizard and optimization routine.