Rollstock RM-100 Vacuum packaging machine

The RM-100 starts at 6'2" long so it can be operated in the smallest facilities. It is available at 420 mm web width and cut-offs are available from 200 mm to 300 mm. The RM-100 features programmable PLC controls with readable diagnostics and a vacuum leak check program. The chain system is guided and has an auto tensioning system to reduce stretch and wear.