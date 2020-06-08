New ProductsDry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

Rollstock RM-100 Vacuum packaging machine

Vacuum packaging machine
June 8, 2020
KEYWORDS food packaging technology / vacuum equipment
Rollstock - www.rollstock.com

The RM-100 starts at 6'2" long so it can be operated in the smallest facilities. It is available at 420 mm web width and cut-offs are available from 200 mm to 300 mm. The RM-100 features programmable PLC controls with readable diagnostics and a vacuum leak check program. The chain system is guided and has an auto tensioning system to reduce stretch and wear.

