Coperion K-Tron batch weighing equipment

Coperion K-Tron - www.coperion.com

A range of batch weighing options for food ingredients into mixers, hoppers or packaging lines. For scale hoppers, the system controller diverts conveyed material to the scale hopper, which is suspended on high accuracy load cells. Once the batch weight has been reached, the fill valve closes and redirects material either to the next scale weigh hopper or back to either the original material source point or to a dust collector. Conversely, when batch weighing with screw feeders by either GIW or LIW methods, a two-phase batch cycle is used. During the first phase, 90% of the batch weight is delivered. In the second phase, the last 10% is fed in a slower “dribble” mode to ensure an accurate batch weight equal to +/- 0.1% of desired set point.