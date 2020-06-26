7 recent recalls for undeclared allergens

Since the beginning of June, seven businesses have recalled products that did not note allergens on their labels.

The recent allergy alerts include:

Beyond Better Foods recalled pints from a single production run of Enlighted Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream pints that may have been packaged in dairy-free chocolate peanut butter containers. They were distributed nationwide to grocery stores. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the mislabeling.

recalled pints from a single production run of pints that may have been packaged in dairy-free chocolate peanut butter containers. They were distributed nationwide to grocery stores. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the mislabeling. Mount Franklin Foods , dba Azar Nut Co., recalled 5-oz. pouches of 7-Select Yogurt Pretzels that may contain undeclared peanuts. The snacks were distributed nationwide in 7-Eleven stores. A product containing peanuts from a third-party supplier was mixed with the pretzels during repackaging, the company says. An investigation found the inclusion was an isolated incident that happened during the sample inspection process. Production of the pretzels was suspended until the FDA and the company are certain the problem is corrected.

, dba Azar Nut Co., recalled 5-oz. pouches of that may contain undeclared peanuts. The snacks were distributed nationwide in 7-Eleven stores. A product containing peanuts from a third-party supplier was mixed with the pretzels during repackaging, the company says. An investigation found the inclusion was an isolated incident that happened during the sample inspection process. Production of the pretzels was suspended until the FDA and the company are certain the problem is corrected. Flagstone Foods recalled 14-oz. standup bags of North Star Sweet and Salty Caramel Trail Mix that may contain undeclared cashews. The packages were distributed nationwide in retail military exchanges.

recalled 14-oz. standup bags of that may contain undeclared cashews. The packages were distributed nationwide in retail military exchanges. Trident Seafoods recalled Gordon Choice Imitation Crab Supreme Style packages that may contain undeclared egg white. The recalled 40-oz. vacuum-seal packages were distributed in the following states: AL, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, WI, WV through Gordon Food Service distribution and Gordon Food Service Stores. The company discovered the issue through an internal label review.

recalled packages that may contain undeclared egg white. The recalled 40-oz. vacuum-seal packages were distributed in the following states: AL, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, WI, WV through Gordon Food Service distribution and Gordon Food Service Stores. The company discovered the issue through an internal label review. Fresh Express recalled one production run of Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kit for undeclared wheat, soy, cashews and coconut. Incorrect condiment packets were placed in the 11.5-oz. salad bags. The recalled products went to Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is working with the FDA to conduct a full investigation of the isolated incident, the Fresh Express announcement says.

recalled one production run of for undeclared wheat, soy, cashews and coconut. Incorrect condiment packets were placed in the 11.5-oz. salad bags. The recalled products went to Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is working with the FDA to conduct a full investigation of the isolated incident, the Fresh Express announcement says. H-E-B recalled gallon jugs of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink that may contain undeclared milk. The products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and to Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores.

recalled gallon jugs of that may contain undeclared milk. The products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and to Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores. Rusty’s Seafood Market in Florida recalled its five Captain Rusty’s Seafood Dips due to undeclared fish, shellfish, wheat, eggs, soy and milk. The dips—in 7-oz., 16-oz. and 6-lb. sizes—were distributed in South Florida, Sarasota, Tampa and Lorida through distributors and retail markets. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services discovered the issue during routine inspection. The problem was caused by a breakdown in the company’s labeling process, an investigation found.

No illnesses had been reported at the time of the recall announcements.

Visit the FDA’s recall announcement page to find contact information for the companies, more product photos and specific label information, such as best by dates and UPC codes, for the recalled items.